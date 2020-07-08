Advertisement

Scooter stolen from Florida Walmart returned to disabled vet

‘The victim was extremely excited to get his scooter back’
Security video shows two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.
Security video shows two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.(Source: Palm Bay Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:49 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PALM BAY, Fla. (Gray News) – An 85-year-old disabled veteran is reunited with his mobility scooter after it was taken from a Walmart while he was shopping this week.

The Palm Bay Police Department says the suspects have been identified.

“The victim was extremely excited to get his scooter back and expressed his utmost appreciation and thanks for the support of this community,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Posted by Palm Bay Police Department on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Security video showed two women taking the scooter after the man parked it to use a Walmart scooter with a shopping basket.

“The suspects took the victim’s scooter, and after using it to ride around the store loaded the scooter into their truck, a white Ford F150 with a toolbox in the bed, and drove away,” the Facebook post said.

The names of the suspects and charges they may face will be released later, according to police.

