Rockies News Digest

COLORADO:

AP EXCLUSIVE: US--RACIAL INJUSTICE-BLACK LIVES STRIKE

NEW YORK — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout from work this month, as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S. By Aaron Morrison. SENT: 1190 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLORADO

DENVER — Hospitalizations in Colorado for COVID-19 have begun to increase for the first time in months, while the state’s rate of positive coronavirus test results has jumped since the first week of June, officials said. SENT: 310 words.

JUUL-LAWSUIT FILED

DENVER — Colorado has filed a lawsuit against an e-cigarette manufacturer, saying the company marketed products to children and downplayed health risks. SENT: 240 words.

IN BRIEF:

AIR POLLUTION-COMPANY FINED — The New Mexico Environment Department has fined a Colorado oil and gas company more than $5.3 million for repeated violations of state air pollution standards.

SHOOTING CARS — Police in southern Colorado are investigating a shootout between people in two cars who were all reportedly wearing bandannas.

SPORTS

BBO--10 PLAYERS TO WATCH

PHOENIX — Major League Baseball’s coronavirus-delayed 60-game season is much shorter than the usual 162-game grind. Here are several players to watch as MLB preps for its strange season. This week’s focus is on players in the NL West and AL West. By AP Sports Writer David Brandt. SENT: 810 words, photos.

SOC—MLS IS BACK

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Major League Soccer returns to action for the first time in nearly four months, with other pro sports anxiously watching to see whether playing “in a bubble” will work. By Mark Long. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 8 p.m. MT.

SPORTS RETURN-MEDIA ACCESS

UNDATED — As sports prepare to resume, journalists are facing the same reckoning that their colleagues who cover politics, education and entertainment have encountered — coming up with new approaches to coverage with reduced access and resources. Professional leagues closed media access to locker rooms and clubhouses in early March. That access is not going to be returning anytime soon. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING. 1000 words, photos.

UTAH:

SCHOOL DISTRICT-REOPENING SCHEDULE — A Salt Lake County school board approved a schedule for reopening that will include a four-day week of class time in response to the coronavirus pandemic. SENT: 230 words.

IN BRIEF:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MASK MANDATES — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is considering issuing a statewide mask mandate after discussing the issue with state legislators this week.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NAVAJO NATION — Navajo Nation health officials have reported 27 more coronavirus cases and one additional known death on the vast reservation that spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

SPORTS:

SOC—NWSL-REIGN-ROYALS

HERRIMAN — The Utah Royals play OL Reign as the group stage of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament continues. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merits. AP Photos.

SOC—NWSL-DASH-SKY BLUE

HERRIMAN — The Houston Dash play Sky Blue as the group stage of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup continues. UPCOMING: 150 words, more on merits. Game starts at 8 p.m. MT.

MONTANA:

HUNTING GRIZZLIES

BILLINGS — A U.S. appeals court said Wednesday that a federal judge was right to restore protections for about 700 grizzly bears in the Yellowstone region of the Rocky Mountains, after federal officials sought to turn over management of the animals to states that would have allowed them to be hunted. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 330 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MONTANA

HELENA — Local governments and agencies are placing restrictions on gatherings and are urging residents to wear masks as the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Montana continues to increase. SENT: 470 words.

IN BRIEF:

—RACIAL INJUSTICE-MONTANA — The federal Bureau of Reclamation plans to retain the names of two Montana campgrounds that were going to be changed over concerns they could be offensive.

SPORTS:

WYOMING:

WYOMING SCHOOL-OFFENSIVE FLYERS

CHEYENNE — Staff at a Wyoming junior high school repeatedly used “derogatory and/or insensitive language” and students made racist, homophobic and otherwise derogatory comments toward peers leading up to a homophobic and racist incident, an investigation found. Some staff said they feared retaliation if they reported discriminatory bullying at McCormick Junior High School in Cheyenne, according to a report on the investigation obtained through a lawsuit filed by media outlets including the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and The Associated Press and an advocacy group. SENT: 570 words, photos.

IN BRIEF:

TROOPER'S SUV STUCK — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Wyoming man was intoxicated when he slammed into a trooper’s SUV in Adams County.

SPORTS:

