On-Time-Traffic Alert: Crash on NB I-25 near Uintah (Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.)
Quick crash update on 7/8/20.
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash on northbound I-25 between Uintah Street and Fontanero Street was causing delays on Wednesday.
Traffic cameras shows two lanes blocked at 5:30 p.m. 11 News Traffic Reporter James Brown was reporting backups to Motor City.
This article’s purpose is to alert the public of traffic in the area. It likely won’t be updated. View the traffic map for the latest traffic information.
