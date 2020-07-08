Latest Colorado news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMALL BUSINESS LOANS-HOSPITALS

Colorado rural hospitals stay afloat with federal loans

DENVER (AP) — Over a dozen rural Colorado hospitals and primary care facilities applied for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans designed to keep staff employed during the coronavirus pandemic. The loan approvals came as rural hospitals across the country struggle with dwindling income, higher costs and staff retention exacerbated by the pandemic. By the June 30 deadline, about $130 billion was unclaimed so Congress extended the program to Aug. 8. At the start of the pandemic, rural hospitals focused on maintaining appropriate supply, staff and space. But as the crisis worsened, providers saw more expenses and less revenue from non-emergency and elective procedures that were suspended by an executive order from the governor.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COLORADO

Colorado has increase in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

DENVER (AP) — Colorado officials say hospitalizations for COVID-19 have begun to increase for the first time in months, while the state’s rate of positive coronavirus test results has jumped since the first week of June. The Denver Post reports transmission of COVID-19 is increasing and the rise in new cases is not simply due to more testing. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the rate of positive cases increased from 2.7% the week of June 7 to 3.48% last week. Health department data indicate the state recorded 1,734 new confirmed cases between June 29 and July 5.

JUUL-LAWSUIT FILED

Colorado sues Juul for marketing to minors

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has filed a lawsuit against an e-cigarette manufacturer saying the company marketed products to children and downplayed health risks. The Colorado Sun reported the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Denver District Court alleges Juul Labs Inc. violated the Colorado Consumer Protection Act by designing e-cigarettes to make them more attractive to minors. State Attorney General Phil Weiser also says Juul falsely suggested its vaping products are a healthy smoking alternative. Juul has faced legal action from other states on similar grounds.

VIRUS ÓUTBREAK-COLORADO-PRISONS

2 COVID cases lead to widespread testing at Colorado prison

DENVER (AP) — Widespread testing for the coronavirus will be conducted at a Colorado prison after one inmate and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Corrections said Tuesday that the worker has not been in the Buena Vista Correctional Facility since June 30. It says contact tracing is being done but it hasn't determined whether the new cases are connected. There have been 631 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Colorado, most them at the Sterling Correctional Facility, the state's largest prison. Three inmates from Sterling have died. No workers have died due to the virus.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ELIJAH MCCLAIN

Aurora's McClain review to focus on training, policies

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — The local investigation related to the death of a 23-year-old Black man who died after police stopped him on the street in suburban Denver will focus on first-responder training and policies as the state attorney general’s probe looks at whether criminal charges are warranted. Aurora city councilors and staff said discussed the plans on Monday during a study session, when no votes are taken. The Colorado Sentinel reports the city is looking at having a committee that includes experts on civil rights, criminal justice and medical assistance in police calls conduct the review. Federal authorities are also looking at whether to conduct an investigation.

LAKE DEATH

Teenager who drowned in Colorado mountain lake identified

GEORGETOWN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a teenager who drowned in a mountain lake in Colorado on the Fourth of July. Clear Creek County sheriff’s officials say 19-year-old Victor Farmer, of Centennial, died after he jumped into St. Mary’s Lake on Saturday afternoon and didn’t resurface. A dive team recovered his body about two hours after he entered the water. Farmer was visiting the area with friends. No other information was released.

WYOMING LAND PURCHASE

Doubts, encouragement as Wyoming proceeds with big land bid

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Top Wyoming officials heard skepticism and encouragement Monday before approving plans to bid on a Connecticut-sized area of private land and mineral rights in three states. The State Loan and Investment Board made up of Gov. Mark Gordon and the other four statewide elected officials faced a Wednesday deadline to bid on Houston-based Occidental Petroleum’s holdings in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah. After four hours of discussion and public comment, board members voted to go ahead with a bid. Some online participants in the live-streamed meeting asked why Wyoming should spend $1 billion or more on the property while facing deficits.

AP-US-SUPREME-COURT-ELECTORAL-COLLEGE

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors' votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College. Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the court Monday in a decision flavored with references to the Broadway show “Hamilton” and the TV series “Veep.” The ruling comes just under four months before the 2020 election, leaving in place laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for their states' popular-vote winner. Electors almost always do so anyway. So-called faithless electors have not been critical to the outcome of a presidential election, but that could change in a race decided by just a few electoral votes.