Here is the latest Colorado sports news from The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Robbie Ray already knew 2020 would be a big season for his financial future because it's his last one before becoming a free agent. Now the Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander will have fewer chances to make a strong impression, with the schedule shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. He'll likely get 11 or 12 starts instead of the usual 30-plus. Ray came to summer camp in great shape and threw nearly 80 pitches during a live batting practice session Sunday. He's one of several major league players who have plenty to prove over the next two months as baseball tries to get going.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (AP) — Former United States Olympic Committee spokesman Mike Moran has died after a short illness. He was 78 years old. Moran was born in Nebraska and after playing both baseball and basketball at South Dakota and Nebraska-Omaha he went into sports information. He succeeded the renowned Fred Casotti at the University of Colorado in 1968. He spent 11 years as the Buffaloes' sports information director before moving on to the US Olympic Committee where he worked from 1978 to 2003. He spent the last 17 years as senior media consultant for the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Former Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan has been elected to the team’s Ring of Honor. Shanahan won’t be inducted until 2021 because of coronavirus precautions. Shanahan was a two-time Super Bowl winner and is the franchise’s all-time leader in victories with 146. Shanahan was head coach of the Broncos from 1995 until 2008. He also served as head coach in Washington and for the Raiders. But his biggest success came in Denver, especially when John Elway was his quarterback.

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have promoted 44-year-old Calvin Booth to general manager. Booth’s promotion from assistant general manager comes three months after former Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas left to become the Chicago Bulls’ top decision-maker. Booth joined the Nuggets in 2017 after four years in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ front office. Booth also spent one season as a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans following a 10-year playing career in which he played for seven teams.