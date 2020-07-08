Here is the latest Colorado news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. MDT

DENVER (AP) — Over a dozen rural Colorado hospitals and primary care facilities applied for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans designed to keep staff employed during the coronavirus pandemic. The loan approvals came as rural hospitals across the country struggle with dwindling income, higher costs and staff retention exacerbated by the pandemic. By the June 30 deadline, about $130 billion was unclaimed so Congress extended the program to Aug. 8. At the start of the pandemic, rural hospitals focused on maintaining appropriate supply, staff and space. But as the crisis worsened, providers saw more expenses and less revenue from non-emergency and elective procedures that were suspended by an executive order from the governor.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado officials say hospitalizations for COVID-19 have begun to increase for the first time in months, while the state’s rate of positive coronavirus test results has jumped since the first week of June. The Denver Post reports transmission of COVID-19 is increasing and the rise in new cases is not simply due to more testing. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the rate of positive cases increased from 2.7% the week of June 7 to 3.48% last week. Health department data indicate the state recorded 1,734 new confirmed cases between June 29 and July 5.

DENVER (AP) — Colorado has filed a lawsuit against an e-cigarette manufacturer saying the company marketed products to children and downplayed health risks. The Colorado Sun reported the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Denver District Court alleges Juul Labs Inc. violated the Colorado Consumer Protection Act by designing e-cigarettes to make them more attractive to minors. State Attorney General Phil Weiser also says Juul falsely suggested its vaping products are a healthy smoking alternative. Juul has faced legal action from other states on similar grounds.

DENVER (AP) — Widespread testing for the coronavirus will be conducted at a Colorado prison after one inmate and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Corrections said Tuesday that the worker has not been in the Buena Vista Correctional Facility since June 30. It says contact tracing is being done but it hasn't determined whether the new cases are connected. There have been 631 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Colorado, most them at the Sterling Correctional Facility, the state's largest prison. Three inmates from Sterling have died. No workers have died due to the virus.