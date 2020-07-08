Here is the latest Colorado news from The Associated Press at 3:40 p.m. MDT

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Health officials who oversee a large swath of suburban Denver have decided to impose a mask-wearing requirement to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but jurisdictions will be allowed to opt out of the order. The Aurora Sentinel reports the Tri-County Health Department’s Board of Health voted 5-4 on the order Wednesday. It will apply to Douglas, Arapahoe and Adams counties, home to about 1.4 million people. The vote directs the head of Tri-County Health to set the details, including where masks are and aren't required. But the ultimate decision will rest with elected officials.

NEW YORK (AP) — A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout this month to protest against systemic racism. Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” tens of thousands of workers will walk off their jobs on July 20, according to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press. Workers across the economy, including fast food, ride-share services, nursing homes and airports, in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government to dismantle white supremacy and to ensure the health, safety, and economic well-being of every worker, organizers said.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Police in southern Colorado are investigating a shootout between people in two cars who were all reportedly wearing bandannas. Police in Fountain say there were no known injuries in Tuesday evening's shooting on a street in a residential area. The four men suspected of being involved have not been found, and it’s not known why they were wearing the face coverings. Police say shootings are rare in the city of about 26,000 people near Colorado Springs. However, two teens were wounded in a shooting during an alleged drug deal in late May outside a convenience store there.