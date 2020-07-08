Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine study awarded to Colorado Springs company

As the battle against COVID-19 continues around the world, one Colorado Springs company is taking a major step toward finding a vaccine.
Generic photo of COVID-19 vaccine as trials continue to take place. Photo courtesy MGN.
Generic photo of COVID-19 vaccine as trials continue to take place. Photo courtesy MGN.(MGN)
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 3:31 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the battle against COVID-19 continues around the world, one Colorado Springs company is taking a major step toward finding a vaccine.

On Wednesday, the Lynn Health Science Institute of Colorado Springs announced it was awarded the Moderna Phase III COVID-19 Vaccine Study. The study is taking place this month and will last about two years. The study is focused on healthy people who are 18 and older. Board-certified internal medicine physician, Ripley Hollister, MD, who has served the Colorado Springs community for over 20 years will serve as the Principal Investigator for the study.

“The study will determine if participants receiving the potential vaccine develop antibodies that contribute to virus resistance for COVID-19,” a release from the Lynn Health Science Institute of Colorado Springs read. “Interested participants must meet the inclusion and exclusion criteria that has been established by Moderna, Inc. clinical trial protocol. If successful, the data from this trial could lead to the development of the first vaccine for COVID-19.”

Participants who have been diagnosed with active COVID-19 or recovered from a COVID-19 infection are not eligible to participate in the study.

Click here for more information on taking part in the study.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Teenager who drowned in Colorado mountain lake identified

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have released the name of a teenager who drowned in a mountain lake in Colorado on the Fourth of July

National

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By AP
Mary Kay Letourneau, a teacher who married her former sixth-grade student after she was convicted of raping him in a case that drew international headlines, has died. She was 58.

Crime

Arrest made in Alamosa homicide case

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
A missing person case tragically turned into a homicide investigation in Alamosa.

Local

Plane crash at Buena Vista Airport, pilot seriously injured

Updated: 17 hours ago
The pilot of a small plane survived a fiery crash Tuesday afternoon.

Latest News

Local

Plane crash at Buena Vista Airport, pilot seriously injured

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An investigation is underway following a plane crash at a small Colorado airport on Tuesday.

State

Colorado has increase in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By AP/Denver Post
Colorado officials say hospitalizations for COVID-19 have begun to increase for the first time in months, while the state’s rate of positive coronavirus test results has jumped since the first week of June.

Local

WATCH: Showing support for black-owned businesses in Colorado Springs

Updated: 19 hours ago
In support of the Black Lives Movement (BLM) many people were supporting black-owned businesses in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Local

WATCH: Schools facing budget cuts due to pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
Schools in Colorado are dealing with budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crime

Gun battle between 2 cars in Fountain under investigation, suspects at large

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Investigators believe the occupants of two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 400 block of Hadley Drive, then fled the area.

National

Texas passes 10,000 confirmed new virus cases in single day

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By PAUL J. WEBER
Texas has surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time as a resurgence of the outbreak rages across the U.S.