Court: Some employers can refuse to offer free birth control

This was announced on Wednesday.
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has upheld Trump administration rules allowing some employers to refuse to provide free contraceptive coverage on religious grounds. The high court on Wednesday said the Trump administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a religious or moral objection to opt out of covering birth control.

The Obama-era health law said most employers must cover birth control as a preventive service, at no charge to women, in their insurance plans. The government had estimated that the Trump administration rule changes would cause about 70,000 women, and at most 126,000 women, to lose contraception coverage in one year.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

