Colorado has increase in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Colorado officials say hospitalizations for COVID-19 have begun to increase for the first time in months, while the state’s rate of positive coronavirus test results has jumped since the first week of June.

The Denver Post reports transmission of COVID-19 is increasing and the rise in new cases is not simply due to more testing.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the rate of positive cases increased from 2.7% the week of June 7 to 3.48% last week. Health department data indicate the state recorded 1,734 new confirmed cases between June 29 and July 5.