Colorado Daybook

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 9:00 AM Colorado State Board of Education virtual meeting

Weblinks: http://www.cde.state.co.us, https://twitter.com/codepted

Contacts: CDE Communications Division, CDE_Communications_Office@cde.state.co.us, 1 303 866 2334

To watch the meeting please go to: http://www.cde.state.co.us/cdeboard/watchlive

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 10:00 AM USAG Fort Carson holds change of command ceremony - U.S. Army Garrison Fort Carson holds change of command ceremony, with Col. Brian Wortinger relinquishing command to Col. Nate Springer

Location: Fort Carson, CO

Weblinks: http://www.carson.army.mil

Contacts: Brandy Gill, Fort Carson, Brandy.s.gill.civ@mail.mil, 1 719 526 4143

The ceremony can be viewed via Facebook live at https://nam05.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FUSArmyFortCarson%2F&data=02%7C01%7CDEN-DenverCOBureauMailbox%40ap.org%7Cab7d59d7d0a9448581aa08d821ca9db4%7Ce442e1abfd6b4ba3abf3b020eb50df37%7C1%7C0%7C637296502577186844&sdata=sy82uy1HKanYderP5ze48oKf9Var2OrAn1J9mzdBi5Q%3D&reserved=0.

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 11:00 AM Colorado activists hold car caravan demanding 'accountability for Cory Gardner' - Colorado activists from Colorado AFL-CIO, SEIU, American Federation of Teachers, and Colorado BlueGreen Alliance hold car caravan as part of national #SenateFail Day of Action, demanding 'accountability for Cory Gardner', the Republican Sen. who made the decision to go on vacation 'after failing to take any meaningful action on COVID relief'

Weblinks: http://www.coaflcio.org/, https://twitter.com/AFLCIOCO, #SenateFail

Contacts: Dennis Dougherty, Colorado AFL-CIO, ddougherty@coaflcio.org, 1 303 253 4315

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 08 6:30 PM CleanSlateNow Action forum on campaign finance reform in Aurora - CleanSlateNow Action webinar forum on campaign finance reform in Aurora and other communities around the country, via Zoom

Weblinks: https://cleanslatenowaction.org/

Contacts: Owen Perkins, CleanSlateNow Action, owen@cleanslatenowaction.org

https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eh6kejk01a96cb5c#

--------------------

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 09 UDR Inc: Q2 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.udr.com/

Contacts: Larry D. Thede, UDR Inc Investor Relations, ir@udr.com, 1 720 283 2450