Brian’s Forecast

Fire danger increases every day this week
By Brian Bledsoe
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:34 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We stay in the 90s today with a few storms possible once again in the afternoon. Any storms will likely produce more wind than rain... A very hot pattern sets in throughout this week. Widespread highs will be in the 90s in the Pikes Peak region with 100s along HWY 50. We will see more cloud cover and a breeze each afternoon, but remain dry.

Fire danger will become increasingly high this week. NO outdoor burning. Any fire that gets going is facing a long period of favorable conditions. We’ll keep you posted on any storm chances that may be ahead, but it’s time to dig into the dog days of summer.

