Fire burning west of Canon City remains 0 percent contained

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters are into their second day battling a wildfire that sparked near Canon City Wednesday afternoon.

Crews continued their firefight into the night, hoping to take advantage of cooler overnight temperatures and higher humidity and get the upper hand on the fire.

The fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. on Bureau of Land Management land in the Grand Canyon Hills area 4 miles southwest of Canon City. Named the YMCA Fire for its location on YMCA Mountain, officials said late Wednesday night that the blaze had moved east and then southeast but remained entirely on Bureau of Land Management land south of the Arkansas River and was not threatening any structures.

“It is somewhat remote. It is steep and rugged in the fuel type up there, it’s right outside of the old Royal Gorge burn scar if some if you remember that. So it is thicker brush where it’s at, that’s why the dark smoke yesterday. It is thicker brush it’s remote and steep and rugged,” said Dawn Sanchez, the spokesperson for the fire.

The firefight took place on the ground and in the air Wednesday, with a helicopter providing bucket drops and air tankers dropping fire retardant until sunset. Officials say two helicopters and two single-engine air tankers (SEATs) rejoined ground crews Thursday.

“Today’s plans for crews is to continue to work with the helicopters and where they can safely engage and will have the highest probability of success. They will engage and struck fire line in those areas,” Sanchez said.

The fire was 120 acres at last estimate Wednesday night. Officials believe it has grown but have not gotten an accurate estimate as of noon Thursday.

“We do know that the fire burned overnight ... but we don’t have an idea on that correct acreage until we get a multi-mission aircraft flight over the fire, which has been ordered and we hope will get that this afternoon,” Sanchez said.

Highs Thursday are expected to be in the upper 90s as the region remains in the grip of a heatwave that will see an extended period of 90 and even 100-degree weather. Fire danger will become increasingly high each day.

“This afternoon the winds are forecasted to be from the west southwest about 10 to 15 miles an hour. Fire behavior definitely is fueled by the winds along with the fuels. The wind will continue to push the fire east, but hopefully with the terrain they can keep it where it’s at but it definitely will impact how the fire spreads,” Sanchez said of the conditions expected Thursday afternoon.

Smoke from the wildfire may be visible Thursday in El Paso County and other areas surrounding Canon City.

