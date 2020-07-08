A run at record heat today

Plan on a hot day with highs in the 90s and 100s! We stay dry and sunny today, fire danger will be high. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 PM tonight for areas west of I-25.

Remember ... even if you aren't under a Red Flag Warning fire danger is HIGH EVERYWHERE. Be smart peeps #cowx pic.twitter.com/cZJAy5tEfs — Lucy Bergemann (@lucybergemann) July 8, 2020

On Thursday we will see slightly cooler temps (only by about 3-5°) but also a bit more cloud cover. A few spotty storms will be possible for the far eastern Plains. I-25 is expected to be dry again.

A very hot pattern sticks around. Widespread highs will be in the 90s in the Pikes Peak region with 100s along HWY 50. We will see more cloud cover and a breeze each afternoon, but remain dry. Fire danger will become increasingly high this week. NO outdoor burning. Any fire that gets going is facing a long period of favorable conditions. We’ll keep you posted on any storm chances that may be ahead, but it’s time to dig into the dog days of summer.

If it's too hot for you, then it's too hot for them. If you can't stand your hand on the pavement for 7 seconds, than pets paws and kiddos feet can't either!



Always a good tip to remember in the heat! pic.twitter.com/stDrPWTjgw — Lucy Bergemann (@lucybergemann) July 8, 2020

