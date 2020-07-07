Advertisement

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr celebrates 80th birthday

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:00 PM MDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Beatles drummer Ringo Starr is celebrating his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Born Richard Starkey in Liverpool, England, on July 7, 1940, he would take on his stage name Ringo Starr in his late teens. His musical career has encompassed eight decades, but he is remembered best for his time with the legendary rock group.

Starr wasn’t the original Beatles drummer. He played with a few bands in the late 1950s and early 1960s before replacing Pete Best in 1962. One year later, The Beatles, made up of Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, took the world by storm with numerous chart-topping hits.

While Starr was primarily the drummer for the band’s songs, he helped write several popular tunes, including “Octopus’ Garden” and “Don’t Pass Me By.” He also sang lead vocals on some popular Beatles songs, including “Yellow Submarine” and “With A Little Help From My Friends.”

When The Beatles broke up in 1970, Starr would go on to have a very successful career as a solo musician. His self-titled 1973 album “Ringo” was certified platinum, and the lead single “Photograph” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100. A cover of “You’re Sixteen” also reached the top of the charts.

He would also form the live touring supergroup Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, which has featured many legendary rock musicians since its formation in 1989. Starr is a two-time inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with The Beatles and as a solo artist.

His most recent solo album “What’s My Name” was released in 2019. He still actively performs, although he had to cancel dates in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his 80th birthday, Starr will broadcast a performance to benefit several charitable causes. Several musicians will be featured on the show including Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh and Willie Nelson.

“As everyone knows I love gathering with fans for peace and love on my birthday. But this year, I want everyone to be safe at home - so I called up a few friends and we put this Big Birthday Show together so we could still celebrate my birthday with you all, with some great music for some great charities,” Starr said.

Starr is one of two Beatles still alive, and he is the oldest of The Fab Four. McCartney is 78 years old.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don’t reopen

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The president unleashed his threat on Twitter.

National

AP Source: Ivy League calls off fall sports due to outbreak

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By DOUG FEINBERG and JIMMY GOLEN
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Ivy League will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus

Health official: Trump rally ‘likely’ source of virus surge

Updated: 26 minutes ago
President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa that drew thousands of people in late June, along with large protests that accompanied it, “likely contributed” to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases, Tulsa City-County Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart said Wednesday.

National

US virus cases top 3 million, Americans face frustrating test delays

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
Labs are reporting shortages of materials and don’t have enough workers to process the tests, leading to severe backups that could worsen as economies reopen and new infections emerge.

National

Blake Shelton announces drive-in concert, 300 locations

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The recorded concert will feature Shelton, his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani and fellow country star Trace Adkins.

Latest News

National

Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY AP Education Writer
The lawsuit, filed in Boston's federal court, seeks to prevent federal immigration authorities from enforcing the rule.

Local

COVID-19 vaccine study awarded to Colorado Springs company

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Lynn Health Science Institute of Colorado Springs has been awarded the Moderna Phase III COVID-19 Vaccine Study slated to commence July 2020.

Coronavirus

US consumers reduced their borrowing by $18.3 billion in May

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
U.S. consumers reduced their borrowing for a third straight month May as the millions of jobs lost because of the coronavirus pandemic made households less eager to take on new debt.

Coronavirus

Atlanta mayor to defy governor, require masks in city

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JEFF AMY and BEN NADLER Associated Press
Atlanta's mayor says she will sign an executive order mandating masks in Georgia's largest city Wednesday, defying Gov. Brian Kemp's decision to strongly encourage but not require face coverings.

National

Breonna Taylor: New video shows moments immediately following deadly shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By NATALIA MARTINEZ
WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters obtained new video that shows the moments after the Breonna Taylor shooting.

National

Supreme Court expected to rule on Trump tax records Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARK SHERMAN
The Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday on whether Congress and the Manhattan district attorney can see President Donald Trump’s taxes and other financial records that the president has fought hard to keep private.