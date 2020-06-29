Advertisement

Wellness Construction Group

Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:11 PM MDT
The Wellness Construction Group

Address: 2741 East Monument Street | Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Phone: 719-375-3044

Email: wellnesswalkintubs@gmail.com

Website: http://www.wellnesswalkintubs.com/

YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY BEGINS RIGHT HERE !!

At Wellness Walk-In Tubs we work hard to ensure our clients find the most comfortable tub at the most reasonable price in the industry. Our tubs are much more than just a start to better health and mobility, they are about personal safety.

Call to speak with one of our associates about your current condition and goals. We will listen to your needs and concerns to determine which of our line of tubs fits your needs. After discussing what would best fit you and your needs our staff can arrange for a FREE in-home consultation with a specialist who has experience working with clients just like you. Whether you have Arthritis, Diabetes, Alzheimer’s, Heart Health Issues, Sleeping Disorders, Sore Joints, Difficulty Walking, or Stress in general, our tubs can help. Compassionate advice and a safety walk-in tub that is carefully tailored to your individual needs can help you have a healthier, safer routine.

