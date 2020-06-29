Arc Thrift Stores

Address: 2780 South Academy Blvd. | Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Phone: 719-391-7717

Email: homedonations@arcthrift.com

Website: http://www.arcthrift.org/home.html

Store Locations: https://www.arcthrift.com/stores#find-store

WE ARE...

A 45 year old nonprofit thrift store chain with 22 stores along the Front Range

One of the largest integrated employers of people with disabilities in the State of Colorado

150 of our 1200 employees have a disability

WE FUND

Advocacy and support for children and adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities, helping them find housing, jobs, medical assistance and services in school

WE PROVIDE

Annual funding to 12 Arc Chapters, to support advocacy for people with disabilities

Enrichment programs, job training & placement, as well as social activities for our employees with disabilities, known as arc Ambassadors

Post-secondary classes through our arc University

Quality clothing and household goods for over 50,000 individuals and families in our community

WE DO MUCH, MUCH MORE

Vehicle donation program

Food drives

Clothing drives

Provide vouchers - over $15,000 annually to assist with emergency clothing, disaster replacement, job interviews and economic struggles

Support more than 50 community partners through financial sponsorships

arc Thrift yearly diverts more than 20 million pounds of goods from Colorado landfills

Weekly reuse or repurpose an average of 202,000 pounds of cloth alone

FAQs

What are your hours of operation?

We are open 7 days a week for your shopping convenience. Our store hours are Monday through Friday from 9am-9pm, Saturday from 8am-9pm and Sunday from 10am-6pm.

We are closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Stores may also close due to inclement weather. Please check with the store in your area. We will gladly accept your donations during store operating hours.

How does it work?

In every store, every week, thousands of items are sorted, priced, re-cycled or placed into storage by the production team in our "back room." The amount of incoming donations changes daily, as do styles and seasons.

Once an item has passed several quality checks, it becomes ready to price. We price items on colored tags, which helps us identify how long it has been on the sales floor. Five color tags are used at Arc on a rotating basis. A different tag color is used each week, therefore, every five weeks the color sequence repeats. All departments use the same color for the week. The tag color changes every Wednesday morning, which is then referred to as our "current tag." Items tagged four weeks prior are on sale at 50% off for the week. This is the lst chance to buy these items before they are removed from the sales floor.

Items that have not sold by the end of the selling cycle are processed through our re-cycle program where they are exported to other countries. We occasionally use “green” color tags that are placed on new purchased products or perhaps on unusual, vintage or collectible items.