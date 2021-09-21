WATCH: Gov. Polis news conference on Colorado’s COVID-19 response

The news conference is beginning around 1:45 p.m.
Gov. Jared Polis during a Sept. 21, 2021, news conference.

State

Littleton Police Chief Stephens during a news conference on Sept. 21, 2021.
Littleton police officer shot several times during chase; gunman still at large

Forecast

Fall weather for Tuesday, warming into the weekend
Cool Tuesday
Local

Smoke can be seen on Fort Carson on Sept. 21, 2021.
10-acre fire breaks out on Fort Carson training area

TOP HEADLINES

Crime

Sexually violent predator with past crimes against children now living in Colorado Springs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
n accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Tuesday that Benjamin Hall would be living off Dublin Boulevard near North Academy.

Crime

Barry Morphew bonds out of jail ahead of trial for disappearance of wife Suzanne; newly unsealed arrest affidavit inside article

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
We have a link to the affidavit inside this article.

National

Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.

Local

Marijuana tax hike proposed to launch after-school learning programs: November ballot item

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Henry
A 5% tax hike on recreational marijuana is proposed to fund new public school learning programs, and Colorado voters will decide whether or not that will happen on November 2nd.

National

Law enforcement resume search for Gabby Petito's boyfriend in Florida nature preserve

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in North Port, Florida, said Tuesday morning that investigators have returned to the Carlton Reserve to look for Brian Laundrie, 23. They had previously searched the area over the weekend without success.

Local

Colorado Springs see impressive recovery this summer with record tourism numbers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kasia Kerridge
11 News spoke with Visit Colorado Springs, who said summer 2021 beat the previous record year, 2019, in terms of tourism.
News

Colorado Springs sees impressive recovery this summer with record tourism numbers

News

Police Chief Stephens
WATCH: Littleton police chief gives update on wounded officer

Forecast

9.21.21
Cool day ahead

News

July 9/20/21
WATCH: 3 mountain lions caught on camera in the area of Monument, Colorado

National

Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The across-the-board rules, which will take effect in November, will replace a hodgepodge of confusing restrictions.

Crime

Assistant soccer coach at UCCS accused of sexual assault

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
An assistant soccer coach at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs is accused of sexual assault.

National

McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.

Local

Wildfire prompts voluntary evacuations in northern Colorado

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Crews were called to a wildfire in Larimer County on Monday.

Local

Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival starts Friday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
The traditional Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival is back in Pueblo!

Crime

Person of interest sought following a shooting near Widefield High School

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office confirms to 11 News deputies are responding to a shooting near Widefield High School.

Local

Airman assigned to Air Force Academy killed in I-25 crash; identified as Staff Sgt. Kaitlyn Denardo

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe and Tony Keith
An active-duty airman was killed after crashing her Jeep on I-25 near the Air Force Academy Sunday morning.

Local

3 masked people reportedly shot a man multiple times through a door in Pueblo; suspects sought

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Keith
Police are hoping for help with locating three people involved in a shooting that appears to be random.

Crime

Felony suspect in custody following short standoff

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Police are trying to convince a felony suspect to surrender peacefully.

National

Law enforcement at family home of Gabby Petito’s fiancé Monday morning

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:45 AM MDT
|
By Melissa Henry and Associated Press
A final forensic report has yet to officially confirm the body is that of Petito, however her family has been notified.

National

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:08 AM MDT
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.

Local

UCHealth anticipating early and rough flu season

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:10 AM MDT
|
By Kasia Kerridge
Doctors say the “typical” flu season usually starts around November, peaks around December/January, and goes until about March/April.

Local

Chapel Hills Mall vaccine clinic to have more doses available starting Monday

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
As deadlines for employer mandates approach, several vaccination sites across the state are preparing for a potential surge in vaccine seekers.

Crime

Man arrested in suspected DUI crash in north Colorado Springs

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:30 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A driver is facing DUI and other charges after allegedly causing a two-vehicle crash Sunday night.

National

FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By CURT ANDERSON
The FBI’s Tampa office said in a tweet that it was serving a search warrant, and local media reported that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie’s parents were seen getting into a police vehicle outside the home. Agents would not comment further.

Local

Voice of the consumer: Man almost duped by scammers shares cautionary tale

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:35 AM MDT
|
By Jenna Middaugh
If it sounds too good to be true, unfortunately it probably is.

National

CDC: 46% of children 12 to 17 now fully vaccinated for COVID

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:11 AM MDT
|
By CNN
About 46% of all 12 to 17-year-olds have gotten the shot, an increase from earlier this month.

National

‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:09 PM MDT
|
By IGNATIUS SSUUNA
The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” was convicted of terrorism offenses Monday and sentenced to 25 years in prison in a trial that human rights watchdogs and other critics of Rwanda’s repressive government have described as an act of retaliation.

Local

Family of 25-year-old man killed continues legacy through kindness

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:00 AM MDT
|
By Nicole Heins
A Colorado Springs family is shedding a little light on a tough situation. Benny Nandin was killed while at work in February 2020; Sunday the organization “Share Benny’s Kindness” held their first fundraiser near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

Local

Motorcycle rider killed in crash on Delta Drive

Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:38 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, the rider died at the scene.

Local

Main road into North Cheyenne Canon closed until next May; trails, Helen Hunt Falls remain open

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:02 AM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
A major road closure at one of Colorado Springs’ most popular parks is coming this week.

Local

WATCH: Vehicle catches fire at Springs gas station

Updated: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:41 PM MDT
|
By Lindsey Grewe
Firefighters made quick work of a car fire Saturday afternoon, defusing what could have been a very dangerous situation!