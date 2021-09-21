Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.
Police in North Port, Florida, said Tuesday morning that investigators have returned to the Carlton Reserve to look for Brian Laundrie, 23. They had previously searched the area over the weekend without success.
The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.
The FBI’s Tampa office said in a tweet that it was serving a search warrant, and local media reported that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie’s parents were seen getting into a police vehicle outside the home. Agents would not comment further.
The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” was convicted of terrorism offenses Monday and sentenced to 25 years in prison in a trial that human rights watchdogs and other critics of Rwanda’s repressive government have described as an act of retaliation.
A Colorado Springs family is shedding a little light on a tough situation. Benny Nandin was killed while at work in February 2020; Sunday the organization “Share Benny’s Kindness” held their first fundraiser near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.